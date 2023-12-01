Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $1,960,286.32 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,050 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,367.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,305,166.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,212,670.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.96.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $2,201,896.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,486 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $1,717,367.82.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 125,223 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,309,643.89.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

