Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 72,167 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,924,693.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,535,795.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, John Bicket sold 78,332 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,064,048.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, John Bicket sold 2,973 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $73,789.86.

On Tuesday, October 31st, John Bicket sold 45,797 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,059,742.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, John Bicket sold 42,110 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $997,164.80.

On Tuesday, October 17th, John Bicket sold 56,093 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,393,911.05.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $2,213,130.45.

On Tuesday, September 26th, John Bicket sold 73,446 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $1,716,433.02.

On Wednesday, September 20th, John Bicket sold 82,628 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,206,993.88.

On Tuesday, September 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,752,191.60.

Samsara Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $32.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $519,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $183,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $5,878,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

