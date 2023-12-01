Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Samsara alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. Samsara has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 813,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,369,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,553,917 shares of company stock valued at $68,658,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.