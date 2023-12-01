Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $257-$259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.42 million.

Samsara Stock Down 2.2 %

IOT stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $32.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $373,570.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,131,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $2,792,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,306,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $373,570.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 335,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,131,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,553,917 shares of company stock worth $68,658,582 over the last three months. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $52,707,000. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Samsara by 13,691.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,525 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Samsara by 2,862.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,270,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

