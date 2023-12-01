Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €237.00 ($260.44) and last traded at €234.00 ($257.14). Approximately 9,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €227.00 ($249.45).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €225.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €258.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

