SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.25% of SBA Communications worth $2,072,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $246.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total value of $9,015,308.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,898,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,943 shares of company stock valued at $20,497,811. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

