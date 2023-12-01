Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 713.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of SEA worth $91,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SEA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $66,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CICC Research cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of SE opened at $36.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.70. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

