Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CFO Gianluca Romano Sells 61,895 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gianluca Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

STX opened at $79.10 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,374,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,189,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

