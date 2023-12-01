Sebastian Coe Purchases 5,000 Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Coe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$24.74 ($16.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,700.00 ($81,920.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

