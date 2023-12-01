Securities Settlement Neptune Sells 29,129 Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 29,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $20,390.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,996,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Securities Settlement Neptune also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $155,442.21.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 3,938 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $2,874.74.

On Monday, November 20th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 215,838 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $189,937.44.

On Monday, November 13th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 613 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $429.10.

On Friday, November 10th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 929 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $650.30.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 28,079 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $19,936.09.

On Friday, October 27th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 74,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $59,940.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 6,988 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $5,590.40.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 63,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $68,670.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

NEPT stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Free Report ) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 71.09% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -43.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

