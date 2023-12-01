Serinus Energy’s (SENX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2023

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENXFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Serinus Energy Price Performance

LON:SENX opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of -0.53. Serinus Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Serinus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.