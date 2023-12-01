Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

