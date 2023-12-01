Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.