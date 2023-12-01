Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

DSW Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON:DSW opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.65) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.59. DSW Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 46.40 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.64). The company has a market cap of £11.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,575.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. DSW Capital’s payout ratio is 40,000.00%.

Insider Activity

DSW Capital Company Profile

In related news, insider James A. T. Dow bought 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £78,440 ($99,077.93). Corporate insiders own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

