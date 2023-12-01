Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
IGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($14.02) to GBX 980 ($12.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.12) to GBX 859 ($10.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 987.80 ($12.48).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGG
IG Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 618 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £7,076.10 ($8,937.86). 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IG Group Company Profile
IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IG Group
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.