Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Expands By 15.2%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 3,229,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.3 days.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

