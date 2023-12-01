Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Declines By 40.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Barclays upgraded ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

ASM International stock opened at $515.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.46. ASM International has a one year low of $246.97 and a one year high of $520.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.26 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASM International will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

