Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Increases By 17.1%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Friday. Autoneum has a 52-week low of $165.87 and a 52-week high of $165.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average of $165.80.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

