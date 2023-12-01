Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Increases By 17.1%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autoneum Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Friday. Autoneum has a 52-week low of $165.87 and a 52-week high of $165.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average of $165.80.
About Autoneum
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autoneum
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.