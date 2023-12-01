Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Increases By 148.1%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the October 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 369,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 31,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

