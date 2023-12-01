Short Interest in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Rises By 150.1%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, a growth of 150.1% from the October 31st total of 7,630,000 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Chegg Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chegg has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chegg

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $193,782. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after buying an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 42.0% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

