Short Interest in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Grows By 152.3%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,400 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the October 31st total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ECX opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. ECARX has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

In other ECARX news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 47,257 shares of ECARX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $156,893.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,106.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECARX during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ECARX in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

