Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Rises By 153.1%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the October 31st total of 893,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 989,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

See Also

