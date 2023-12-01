Short Interest in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Increases By 150.0%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 174.2% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 563,300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 95,868 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 7.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 348,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNVT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Finnovate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

