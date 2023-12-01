Short Interest in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Expands By 21.5%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MNTK opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of -0.25. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,016,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,602,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 108,126 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTK. TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

