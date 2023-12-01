Short Interest in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Expands By 21.5%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Montauk Renewables Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of MNTK opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of -0.25. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $12.53.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTK. TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
