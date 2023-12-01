Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Decreases By 16.5%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

Twin Vee Powercats stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,961. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

