Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Increases By 20.2%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 209,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the second quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verb Technology by 486.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Verb Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verb Technology by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110,824 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the first quarter worth $184,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERB stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 462,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $886,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.82. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

