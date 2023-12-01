Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Increases By 46.4%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of VMAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 8,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,363. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 121.91% and a negative net margin of 370.05%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Vision Marine Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMAR

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.