Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $24,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $124.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.