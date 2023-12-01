Sirios Capital Management L P Acquires 732,065 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,065 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises 6.0% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P owned 0.38% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $34,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,174,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

