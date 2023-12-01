Sirios Capital Management L P Acquires New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 2.2% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,723 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.77. 253,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.50. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.