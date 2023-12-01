Sirios Capital Management L P Buys 21,418 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P owned 0.05% of Tenable worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 15.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after buying an additional 118,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,368 shares of company stock worth $2,220,733 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Tenable Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 360,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

