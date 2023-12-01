Sirios Capital Management L P Buys New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,731,000. Global Payments accounts for 1.9% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Global Payments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 25,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

