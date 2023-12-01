Sirios Capital Management L P Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.1% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $240.20. 197,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,135. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day moving average of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

