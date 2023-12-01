Sirios Capital Management L P Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

