Sirios Capital Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,194 shares during the period. Workday accounts for about 1.4% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $268.63. 650,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.65. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $271.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

