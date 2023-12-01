Sirios Capital Management L P Has $11.27 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,115 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up about 1.9% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.65. 276,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

