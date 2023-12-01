Sirios Capital Management L P Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.70.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.