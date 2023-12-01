Sirios Capital Management L P Has $605,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Natera were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 186.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $57.78. 454,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,929,296.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $33,540.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,206,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,929,296.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,157 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Natera

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.