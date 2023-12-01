Sirios Capital Management L P Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,112 shares during the quarter. Portillo’s makes up 1.5% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P owned 0.68% of Portillo’s worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after buying an additional 514,762 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Portillo’s Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PTLO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 72,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,049. The company has a market capitalization of $866.53 million, a PE ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

