Sirios Capital Management L P Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,238 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 1.6% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock worth $3,237,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

