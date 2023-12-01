Sirios Capital Management L P Invests $691,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.61.

KLA Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.04. 97,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $562.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

