Sirios Capital Management L P Lowers Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.28. 750,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. BTIG Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.52.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

