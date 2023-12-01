Sirios Capital Management L P Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.64. The stock had a trading volume of 812,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,062. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.37. The stock has a market cap of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

