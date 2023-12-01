Sirios Capital Management L P Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $136.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,205. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

