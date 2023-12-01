Sirios Capital Management L P Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,373,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,624,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.