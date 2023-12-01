Sirios Capital Management L P Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.2% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,404,000 after purchasing an additional 596,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.81. 266,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.10. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.