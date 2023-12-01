Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 153,155 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,155 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Regions Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 31,786 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. 1,630,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Piper Sandler cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

