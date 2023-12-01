Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 33,505 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,505 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.06% of Lantheus worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $1,907,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Lantheus by 177.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 67.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,750,000 after acquiring an additional 152,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 79.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.87. 191,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,468. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

