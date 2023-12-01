Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 39,408 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,408 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.80. 102,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,712. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $257.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.64 and a 200 day moving average of $223.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

