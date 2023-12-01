Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 6,242 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.5% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

MDT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. 778,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,951. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

